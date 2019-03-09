ELROY / STOUGHTON - Gladys A. (Holmes) Severtson left this world to join her beloved husband "Al" on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Gladys was born in Highland, to Samuel Henry and Clara (Marcum) Holmes on May 17, 1929.
Gladys worked for many years at Hill's Department Store in Elroy and the Milk Factory in Union Center. She was a beautiful seamstress and she could just look at a picture and cut a pattern out on newspaper. That was true also with the many beautiful doilies, afghans, doll clothes that she either crocheted or knitted. Many of these were given as gifts or donated to different churches or clubs to raise funds for charity. Family members all benefited from her talents. She was very proud that she made over 200 beanies for our troops in Afghanistan. She kept many of our brave men and women warm in the cold of winter.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo "Al" in 2001, whom she never stopped missing. Also preceding her were her parents; five sisters, Marcella Nelson-Bast, Dorothy Steinhofer, Viona Nesbit, Rebecca "Peg" Graves and LaVon Tremelling; seven brothers-in-law, Willard Nisbit, Gordon Steinhofer, Robert Graves, George Nelson, Delbert Bast, Neil Tremelling and Vernard Wienkes. Gladys is survived by her sister, Carole Wienkes of Madison; along with many special nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly; and lifelong friends in Elroy, including special neighbors, Cecil and Eryliene Parrish, Lorraine Miller and Jackie Schumann.
As per Gladys wishes there will be a private family graveside service. Any remembrances can be made to your favorite charity.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Heritage West and Forest Glen of Skaalen Nursing & Rehab Center in Stoughton, for their loving care of Gladys during her stay there. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.