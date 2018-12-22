MADISON - Roger W. Severson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 11, 1939, in Browntown, the son of Lorell and Ruth (Gordee) Severson. Roger graduated from Monroe High School in 1956 and served six years in the U.S. Navy on the Franklin D. Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier. He married his best friend, Jan Kurth on April 15, 1960, at Bethel Church in Monroe.
Roger worked at Benkert's Clothing Store in Monroe and then became a regional manager with Frito Lay. He later worked as a sales rep for Royal Container Service, retiring Jan. 31, 2013. Roger was a member of Monroe Moose Lodge, serving three terms as governor.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling, gambling, and having a beer with his family and friends. Roger loved the time spent with his family, especially his sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, as well as being in the company of his beloved dogs, Roxy and Brandy.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jan; his sons who were his pride and joy, Jim (Jenny), Dave, and Mark all of Madison; grandchildren, Josh (Sasha), Joe, Tiffany (Davey), Tyler, Ben, and Eric; great-grandchild, Skylar; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Robert Trickel; brother, Daryl Severson; and sister, Donna Wartenweiler.
Funeral Services will be at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at noon on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park with full military honors. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jamie Froeschner and the very caring staff of St. Mary's Hospital for the wonderful care Roger received. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.