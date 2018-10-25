Try 1 month for 99¢

PARDEEVILLE—Lori Severson, age 55, of Pardeeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Memorial gathering will be held Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CONWAY PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 450 County Highway HH, in Lyndon Station.

Lori was born Dec. 16, 1962, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Waltman) Bennett and grew up in Lyndon Station. Lori is described as a wonderful crazy person who felt most comfortable wearing a tie-dyed shirt and being barefoot. She was a free spirited person with a “hippie attitude” in her heart. Her door was always open and her love and care will long be remembered.

She is survived by her daughter, Courtney (Danny) Deyo of Medford; sisters, Patti Bennett of Mauston, and Sue Bennett of Monona; niece, Heather; nephews, Jacob and Chris; grandchildren, Coraline and Atticus. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

