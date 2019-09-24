BARABOO - Justin R. Severson, age 36, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, after a tragic accident. Justin, son of Randy and Kerri (Goodwin) Severson was born Oct. 8, 1982, in Madison. He was a 2001 graduate of Mt. Horeb High School. On Aug. 27, 2011, he was united in marriage to Jennifer Steele in Baraboo. Justin had his own construction company, JRS Builders, which he was very proud of. He was also employed by Allen Steele Co. of over nine years as a foreman. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, four-wheeling and being outdoors. Without a doubt, the best part of Justin was the love he had for his wife and children.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenn; children, Liam and Katherine; parents, Randy (Kerri) Severson; sisters, Kasie (Travis) O’Connell and Ashley (fiancé, Andrew Kirchner) Severson; in-laws, Rich (Pam) Steele; brother-in-law, Travis (fiancé, Chelsey Bill) Steele; niece and nephews, Addyson and Ray O’Connell, Milo Kirchner, Declynn and Dane Steele; grandparents, Evie Goodwin, Luther (Joyce) Severson, Allen Steele as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth Goodwin, Katherine Brown and Avis Steele; uncle, Michael Severson; and aunt, Tamla Fikar.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.
Justin was sent to Heaven to fulfill his bodyguard duty for his Grandpa, Ken.
