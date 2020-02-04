Severson, Burnett Vilas

BLACK EARTH - Burnett Vilas Severson, age 94, of Black Earth, died Feb. 2, 2020, at home with his wife of 72 years at his side. He was born May 21, 1925, in Vermont Township, the son of Elmer and Bertha Severson. Burnett attended school in the Vermont Township until eighth grade and opted not to attend high school to work for various farmers in the area during his teen years. He married Marie Gerke on Oct. 14, 1947, in the German Valley Lutheran Church.
In 1944, Burnett was drafted into the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Guam and served as a crew chief of a B29 Bomber. After being honorably discharged in 1948, Burnett worked for F.H. Raemisch & Sons in Waunakee. He subsequently retired as patrolman with the Township of Cross Plains. For many years, Burnett was a member of the Black Earth American Legion Post 313 and Mt. Horeb VFW Post 9511. He was also a lifelong member of the Vermont Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed, and was dedicated to his extended congregation family. Burnett enjoyed everything involving vehicles: working on them, car shows and car rides. His greatest joy was the company of others and the long conversations he shared with them.
Burnett is survived by his loving wife, Marie, of Black Earth; son, Russell (Candy) Severson, of Lena, Ill.; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Severson, of Black Earth; and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Severson; and sister-in-law, Alice Severson.
A funeral service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 12 noon on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with Pastor Barry Hoerz presiding. Military rites will be held after the service. Burial at Vermont Lutheran Church Cemetery will occur at a later date. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center Street, Black Earth, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, and also at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
