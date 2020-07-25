Severin, Royal Lemuel

STOUGHTON - Royal Lemuel Severin, age 84, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in Stoughton on Feb. 28, 1936 the son of Royal and Della Severin. Royal enjoyed sports, fishing, animals, playing BINGO and cards, traveling, and being with his family. He worked on the railroad for many years and loved trains throughout his life. Royal is survived by his love and traveling companion, Sharon; his sister, Patsy; his children, Royal, Susie, Ronnie, Jill, Seth, Shawn, and Matt; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Sally and Angie; and his son, Randy.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. A private family service will follow at 11 a.m. Please wear a mask and observe a social distance. Royal has gone "dancing with the leprechauns." Please share your memories of Royal at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
