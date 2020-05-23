Seuferer, Steven C.

Steve was born in Bethesda, Maryland on June 13, 1970, to Larry and Ellen (Egeland) Seuferer. Steve was a loving father, son, brother, cousin, nephew, companion, and friend with infectious charisma and an overflowing heart. He left each person he encountered with a smile and a unique story. Steve spent the majority of his professional life utilizing his talents and creating relationships across the Madison area and beyond, as a small business owner and manager, while raising his three children in McFarland, WI. Steve’s passions included cheering on any and all Wisconsin sports, blasting music and singing at the top of his lungs, creating deep connections with everyone around him, and making sure each person in his life knew they were special. He will be immensely missed by many.