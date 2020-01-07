Seth, Ajay (AJ)

MADISON - Ajay Seth (AJ) passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, Wis. on Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 71 and was surrounded by his loved ones. Ajay was born in New Delhi, India on Feb. 16, 1948. He is survived by his three children, Aaron, Aneil and Amara. Also, his sister, Neena and brother, Vijay.