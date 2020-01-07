Seth, Ajay (AJ)

Seth, Ajay (AJ)

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Ajay Seth (AJ) passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, Wis. on Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 71 and was surrounded by his loved ones. Ajay was born in New Delhi, India on Feb. 16, 1948. He is survived by his three children, Aaron, Aneil and Amara. Also, his sister, Neena and brother, Vijay.

Seth, Ajay

Ajay Seth

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of Ajay Seth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics