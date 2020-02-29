Sersch, Marie H.

DODGEVILLE - Marie H. Sersch, age 91, of Dodgeville, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Bloomfield Heathcare & Rehab following a brief illness. Marie was born on Dec. 28, 1928 in Mt. Horeb, to Henry O. and Muriel J. (Severson) Lindokken.She was a graduate of Platteville Teachers College. Marie married Bernard L. Sersch on August 12, 1948 and they enjoyed 49 years together before his death on Dec. 6, 1997. She worked at Strong’s Bank, which became M&I Bank, for 42 years, retiring as Assistant Vice President. Marie was a dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church and GLCW and the Mary Circle, where she served in many capacities throughout the years.She was also a member of the Iowa County Historical Society; The Red Hatters and enjoyed her Domino’s Group.Her favorite pastimes included, reading, walking, china painting and camping, boating and waterskiing at Lake Wisconsin. She also loved to travel and if travel tour bus was leaving town, Marie was sure to be on it.