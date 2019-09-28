STOUGHTON - Jean Wilhelmina (Schimming) Sersch, age 92, passed away at Meriter Hospital on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was born in Wausau on Oct. 19, 1926, to Albert and Alta (Kennedy) Schimming. Jean married Arthur LaVerne Sersch, Sr. on August 30, 1947.
Jean waitressed at various restaurants in Stoughton and Madison. She was a life member of the Stoughton VFW Post 328. Jean enjoyed singing in the church choir, bowling, playing bingo, and going on trips to the casino with the Rings.
Jean really enjoyed listening to her great-grandson, Leo Joseph Arthur Endres, sing in all of his choirs, watching him in his performances, and directing choirs over the years.
Jean is survived by her children, Arthur LaVerne Sersch, Jr., Jeannine (Michael) Paulus, and Duane (Gaylen) Sersch; nine grandchildren, Victoria Sersch, David (Eileen) Sersch, Robert (Mary Lou) Sersch, Peter (Danielle) Sersch, Byron Sersch, James Dwyer, Leslie Jo Dwyer, Matthew (Beth) Paulus, and Amy (Greg) Garcia; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; sister, Lillian (Robert) Howland; brother, Leroy Schimming; and other extended family.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Skaalen Home, 400 N. Morris Street, Stoughton 53589. Informed Choice of Madison is assisting the family, (608) 249-6758. www.informedchoicefunerals.com.
