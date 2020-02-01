Senn, LaVonne

LaVonne Senn has been a part of the greater Madison music community for years. She was an active violin performer, a member of the Euterpe Club of Madison, and a committed teacher for aspiring violinists of all ages. She found her love for violin early, borrowing her father’s violin at 9 to begin her journey learnings. LaVonne graduated from St. Scholastica with a degree in chemistry and music. She played in the Duluth Symphony orchestra in college and has performed with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. She then became part of the University of Minnesota team that developed the mechanical heart pump. The original pump is now a part of the Smithsonian collection. She moved on to N.Y. and studied a doctorate in physiological chemistry at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute.

We know her as our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She would say the guiding light for her life was family first, and doing good for others. She was born on July 15, 1927, in Winnebago, Minnesota, the oldest child and only daughter in her family. She met her husband Al in New York, while she was working there, and Al was a graduate student at Columbia. LaVonne and Al were married in New York on November 20, 1957, and started their family with daughter, Ann and son, Eric, both born in Brooklyn, N.Y. When Al got a job offer to work at University of Wisconsin Madison in the history department, LaVonne retired from her work in chemistry to become a full-time wife and mother. She joined the University League, spent time with the faculty wives, started an investment club and continued to grow her family with Al. Daughter, Theresa and son, Thomas were born in Madison. She volunteered with all of the school, sports and music organizations as her kids pursued their interests and was well-known at the Shorewood pool and water aerobics. She brought out her violin again after Thomas graduated from Wisconsin, starting a stringed quartet with other talented musicians and sharing her love of music with others.