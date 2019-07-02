CROSS PLAINS/VERONA - Joann E. (Moretti) Senn, age 71, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born April 9, 1948 in Monroe, WI to parents, Jacob and Edna (Wallbaum) Senn. Over the span of her career, Joann worked as a legal assistant and in the administration field.
She is survived by her children, Angela Moretti; Rocco Moretti, and Luciano (Melissa) Moretti; the father of her children and soulmate, Jay Moretti; her grandchildren, Hazel, Soren, Giovanni, Laurel, Alessandro; and her siblings, Jerry (Barb) Senn and Janet (John) Wischhoff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, with the Rev. Monsignor Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. To honor the life of Joann Senn, memorials may be made to the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona, WI 53593. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.