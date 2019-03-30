VERONA - Maxine M. Sendelbach, age 86, of Verona, passed away of lung cancer on March 28, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Waumandee, Wis., Buffalo County, to Matt and Sarah Pronschinske. Maxine married Anton “Tony” Sendelbach on June 23, 1956..
Maxine loved working on family heritage, reading, playing cards, and traveling. She especially enjoyed talking to all kinds of people. Her greatest source of pride were the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She helped set up an Endowment Foundation in honor of Tony’s career in Dairy Science at the UW-Madison.
Maxine is survived by four children, Lee (Jo Lee) Sendelbach of Eagan, Minn., Tom Sendelbach of Green Bay, Paul Sendelbach of Madison, and Jean (William) Sternman of Mequon; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother and sister.
There will be no service in Verona, but there will be a Memorial Mass held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waumandee. Friends and family may call on Friday at WOZNEY-KILLIAN FUNERAL HOME in Arcadia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., where there will be a 7 p.m. Rosary, and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the charity of their choice. Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care in her final days.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.wozneykillianfh.com.