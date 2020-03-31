Sendelbach, Leo George

EVANSVILLE -Leo George Sendelbach, age 89, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Arcadia Wis. the son of George and Margaret (Schmidt) Sendelbach. He served in the United States Air Force from June 4, 1949 to Dec. 8, 1952 . Leo married Kathryn Doyle on Aug. 20, 1960, at St. Paul Catholic Church Evansville, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2004. Leo worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol from March 25, 1958 to Jan. 3, 1989 before retiring. After retirement, he worked for Ringhand Brothers Bus Company, as a driver, for seventeen years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Evansville and attended church every week. He had a strong faith which he shared with his family. He enjoyed driving through the park, visiting with people, and going out to eat. Leo truly loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching them participate in sports, and getting high five's from them. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.