Sendelbach, Leo George

EVANSVILLE -Leo George Sendelbach, age 89, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Arcadia Wis. the son of George and Margaret (Schmidt) Sendelbach. He served in the United States Air Force from June 4, 1949 to Dec. 8, 1952 . Leo married Kathryn Doyle on Aug. 20, 1960, at St. Paul Catholic Church Evansville, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2004. Leo worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol from March 25, 1958 to Jan. 3, 1989 before retiring. After retirement, he worked for Ringhand Brothers Bus Company, as a driver, for seventeen years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Evansville and attended church every week. He had a strong faith which he shared with his family. He enjoyed driving through the park, visiting with people, and going out to eat. Leo truly loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching them participate in sports, and getting high five's from them. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his six boys, Pete (Chris), Mark (Karla), Joe (Holly), Mike (Heide), Tim (Angela), Greg (Mandy); sixteen grandchildren, Miranda Sendelbach, Justin (Kim) Sendelbach, Kari (John) Leuzinger, Ashley (Dan) Johnson, Storm (Anna Bisch) Sendelbach, Haley Sendelbach, Emily (Colin) Sendelbach, Dalton Sendelbach, Bret Sendelbach, Skyler Sendelbach, Sawyer Sendelbach, Jolee Sendelbach, Breana Sendelbach, Jax Sendelbach, Jesse Sendelbach, Kate Sendelbach, and Audrina Sendelbach; eight great-grandchildren, Makyiah, Kennedy, Brynn, Krew, Brody, Emme, Chevy, Ryatt. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn; granddaughter, Nikki; sister, Joan; and brother David.
Due the restrictions on public events, the services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.