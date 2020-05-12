Semeniuk, Alexandra Octavia

MADISON — Alexandra Octavia Semeniuk, age 102, of Madison, peacefully passed away to join her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with loving family at her bedside. Alexandra was born to Abraham Maxim and Anna (Kamm) Zalizniak in Vegreville, Alberta, Canada on March 30, 1918. Raised in Edmonton, Alberta, she completed her public education and Normal School training and taught in a one-room school prior to her marriage to her beloved husband of 57 years, George Semeniuk. Together they had two daughters and one son. Alexandra earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees at South Dakota State University where she taught in the Home Economics department of Textiles and Clothing, retiring as a Professor Emeritus. Her husband, George passed away in 1996 and in 1999 Alexandra moved to Madison where she enjoyed living in the Coventry Village Retirement Community. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Keating of Oak Harbor, Wash. and Shirley (Don) Wallace of Madison. Also surviving are five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her son, George Michael, pre-deceased her in 2013.