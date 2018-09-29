SUN PRAIRIE—Dennis D. Semenic, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Dennis was born on Sept. 14, 1945, in Madison, Wis., to Anthony and Helen (Gullickson) Semenic.
Dennis was very active in the community and outdoors. He was an avid Packers fan. He enjoyed boating, hiking, traveling, pickleball, motorcycling, and 4-wheeling, but golf was his true passion. Dennis and Cindy were active members of Door Creek Church, Prairie Athletic Club, Lake Windsor Country Club, Spyder and WOW Motorcycling. Above all, Dennis adored his family. No matter the relation, everyone was family. He will be so dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Cindy Pauli Semenic; children, Troy (Lori) Semenic, Nicole (Dennis) Stull and Tara (David) Grahl; step-children, Nathan (Michelle) Kartman and Ashley Kartman; and grandchildren, Taylor, Cam, Max, Chynna, Hunter, Bailey, Easton, Kaedyn, Austin, Savannah, Remick and Gracie. He is further survived by his siblings, Marcia (Dave) Krebs, Scott (Cathie) Truehl and Karen (Monty) Homewood; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Dennis is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen (McConley) Semenic, and his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, Wis., with a service to follow at 12 noon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the care and compassion for Dennis.
The Lord has come to take Dennis home, and he now is at peace. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054