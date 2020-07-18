Selvey, Robert L. "Bob"

Robert Selvey

MADISON — Robert L. "Bob" Selvey, age 85, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

The public may visit with Bob's family, drive-through style, from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

