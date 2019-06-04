MADISON - Phyllis Selvaag, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Phyllis was born on October 15, 1925, in Kansas City, Mo. She grew up in Portage, Wis. and later moved to Madison, where she met and married the love of her life, John Selvaag. Phyllis worked as a beautician in her early years.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Robin of Madison, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband, John.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dane County Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com