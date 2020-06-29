Sell, Verna S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREGON — Verna S. Sell, age 86, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. She was born on Jan. 7, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Gyte) Volkmann.

Verna graduated from Central High School. She married Roger Sell on Nov. 4, 1955. Verna worked for the Department of Revenue, retiring in 1999. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon. Verna loved supporting her Wisconsin sports teams and watching all the games, especially the Brewers.

Verna is survived by her daughters, Barb (Frank) Bengsch and Karen (Gary) Slaney; son, Steven (Teralyn) Sell; six grandchildren, Kevin (Brittney) Bengsch, Carli (Josh) Paletta, Brad (Chompu) Slaney, Mickayla Sell, Taylor (Christopher) Prahl and Kaiden Sell; one sister-in-law, Grace Volkmann; a niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Sell; parents; parents-in-law, Otto and Lillian Sell; grandson, Tanner Sell; brothers, Ken Volkmann and Fred Volkmann; sister-in-law, Ilene Volkmann; and nephew, David Volkmann.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Verna's name to Oregon Senior Center or Oregon Public Library. The family would like to thank the staff at Skaalen and a big shout out to the Skaalen Rehab Department, especially Jona, for the many hours they assisted Verna. Also, a very special thank you to Pam Mahaffey for all the care and compassion she provided to mom and our family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

