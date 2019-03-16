MADISON / COTTAGE GROVE - Margaret J. "Marge" Selje, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 12, 1932, in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Harry and Helen (Schroeder) Manwaring. Marge married Stanley Selje on Aug. 14, 1954, and enjoyed 56 happy years of marriage until his death in 2010.
Marge loved to go camping with the Pewaukee Barrel Rollers that met several times a year to camp together. Her children remember fondly the gatherings and adventures at exciting destinations. She and Stanley spent their winters in Florida, where they enjoyed the sun and community.
Marge was a talented cook, who specialized in casseroles, which was a good way to feed a large family of seven. More than anything, she was a dedicated mom, wife and grandmother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Mark J. (Pam) Selje, Ron (Lara) Selje, and Gary (Renee) Selje; daughters, Terry (Russ) Hanson and Karen (Brent) Hoth; siblings, Mary Johnson and Rose Powers; grandchildren, Jamie (Kristin) Hanson and their children, Gunnar and Ryker, Sarah and Matt Selje, Chris (Rachel) Blair and their children, Wyatt, Madeline and Hudson, Lauren (Brian) Meyers, Amanda Tanner, Dakota and Carlie Selje, and Tanner and Easton Hoth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley A. Selje; two sisters; and two brothers.
A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with Pastor Katya Ouchakof presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
"Love you" Mom.