Seldal, Donna Jean

COTTAGE GROVE / MONTELLO – Donna Jean Seldal, age 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare surrounded by her children. She was born on March 4, 1935, the daughter of Wilbur and Anna Lundeberg. Donna graduated from Stoughton High School. She was united in marriage to Oliver "Ollie" Seldal on Feb. 27, 1954, at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Stoughton. In 1962, Ollie and Donna took over the corner Northside Superette which was previously owned by her parents, Wilbur and Anna. In 1976, they built the Northside Market Family Grocery business and operated it until 2004.

Donna's lifelong passion had been music and she shared it with all of her family and friends. She performed with many different artists throughout her life. One of her greatest accomplishments was being acclaimed by Horace Heidt as one of the most outstanding artists of the country. She also appeared with Bobby Hodge, Rainbow Rangers and the Rangerettes. Donna participated in multiple competitions, such as the National Accordion Championship in Chicago, and she won first place at the Cambridge Amateur Show. She was also the accordion player for the first group of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers. One of her highlights was her time spent playing with Windy and Vern, the Hoedowners. Donna continued to share her love of music, singing, and yodeling for family and friends. We will always remember her talent, passion, and love.