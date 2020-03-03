Sekorky, Carol Ann

MADISON - Carol Ann Sekorky, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at KindredHearts in Cottage Grove. She was born on Dec. 24, 1940, in Dane, Wis., the daughter of James and Elaine (Noltemeyer) Crary. After Carol graduated from Lodi High School she began working. She was proud of her work ethic.

Carol enjoyed the thrill of gambling and buying lottery tickets. She was a collector of many things. Carol enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. She was very proud of her children and grandson's accomplishments.

Carol is survived by son, Larry (Deanna) Erdman; grandchild, Ricky Erdman; five brothers, Charles (Gloria) Crary, Jim Crary, Ray (Kris) Crary, Wayne (Anita) Crary and Steve Crary; brother-in-law, Steve Schroeder; sister-in-law, Adele Crary; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Randy Erdman; brother, David A Crary; two sisters, Debbie Schroeder and Sue Crary; and sister-in-law, Kathy Crary.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to KindredHearts of Cottage Grove, Agrace HospiceCare and UW Hospital and Clinics. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

