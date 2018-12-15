STOUGHTON / MADISON / MAUSTON—My name is Barbara D. Seitz. If you are reading this, I have passed away, most likely from old age and cancer, among other ailments.
I was born in Mauston, Wis. to my wonderful parents, Robert and Frances McNown, on July 20, 1932. As it was back in the day, I was born on the family farm on the east side of Mile Bluff accompanied by the country doctor, Doctor Hess.
The days were filled with hard work but they were happy times. By my side was my older brother Edward and younger sisters Catherine (William) Hosig, Lorelei McNown (Steve Hanson), and Marjorie (Steven) Zwickel. I also had many good friends. I attended the Mile Bluff school, a one room school house that sat on the west side of Mile Bluff near Mauston. It just happened to be one of Juneau County’s oldest landmarks... boy doesn’t that make me feel old!
After graduation I continued my education to be a teacher at the Juneau County Normal School in the nearby town of New Lisbon. I also worked at the 5&10 Dime Store to help pay for my education, room and board, and transportation. I then took a job at Rynearson’s Café & Diner, where I accepted a date proposal from my future beau, husband, and life partner, Jerry.
After graduating I taught one year, 1st through 8th grades, at Lemonweir Country School, also a one room school house, before I was married. On Sept. 21, 1953, I exchanged wedding nuptials with Gerald W. Seitz at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Mauston. We were blessed to have eight children to fill our home. Our children are Patricia (James) Valley, Daniel (Debra) Seitz, Mary Lynn (Richard) Halvorson, Anita Jappe, Dennis (Tammy) Seitz, David (Cindy) Seitz, Karen (William) Rupp and Duane (Stefanie) Seitz.
As time would have it, we also were blessed to share our lives with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and although Gerald passed before his birth, a great-great-grandson. From heaven above we will be watching over them all with pride.
For the majority of our children’s youth, I was a stay at home mother. This defines hard work above any other work position, not that I would have had it any other way. When our two youngest were teenagers, I took a job at Swiss Colony, Madison branch, and worked until 1989. From then on, my health kept me home-bound. Life was not the easiest, and although we all have unsettling times, it is what we learn, strive to conquer, and make of each day that gives us our strength. I have had my share of trials, but believe that my life was good. I enjoyed all of it.
I will miss you all deeply, until I see you again in heaven. Thank you for sharing my life with me.
- Barbara
Barbara D. Seitz passed away on Sunday, Dec., 2018, as her family gathered to grant a last wish to have a family Christmas get-together. A celebration of life will be held in Madison and in Mauston in spring/summer 2019. Further information will be available at a later date through the family. If you would like to honor Barbara, a gift to a child in need would be her preference.