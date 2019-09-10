COLUMBUS - Barbara Ann “Polly” Seib, age 86, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 16, 1933, at home in Columbus, and was the daughter of Clemence and Frances (Haberman) Weisman. She married Richard Seib on May 15, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in East Bristol.
Polly was a homemaker who loved to cook, can and bake. She loved her tobacco and chickens. She worked at North Bristol Gun Club for 11 years, helping prepare food for the Friday night fish fry.
She is survived by 7 children, Douglas (Mae) Seib, Delores Schoepp, Suzanne Wilpolt, Dan (Sue) Seib, Teresa (Jeff) Williams, Nancy (Pete) Friese, Tom (Rose Walker) Seib; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Rosie) Weisman; brother-in-law, David (Judy) Seib; and a sister-in-law, Sharon (Ed) Jeffers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard in 2005.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in East Bristol, with Father Vince Brewer presiding. Burial will be at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, and at church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heartland Hospice for all their support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.
