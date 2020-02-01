Seebeck, Roberta E. L.

Seebeck, Roberta E. L.

{{featured_button_text}}

OREGON — Roberta E. L. “Louise” Seebeck, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at BeeHive Homes. She was born on Jan. 28, 1928, in Huntington, W.V., the daughter of Wesley and Esther (Wardman) Haines.

Roberta is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie (Jerry) Thiel, Janet (Timothy) Fox, and Ellen (David) Mueller; five grandchildren, Sara (Michael) Collins, Dana (Brian) Frea, Krista (Jason) Alberti, Aaron (Leslie) Thiel, and Hans (Nikki) Thiel; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Donovan (Monika) Haines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eric; great grandson, Cruz; and her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Louise's name to Angel's Wish at https://angelswish.networkforgood.com/projects/50601-help-the-kitties. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Seebeck, Roberta E. L.

Roberta Seeback

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Seebeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics