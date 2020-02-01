Seebeck, Roberta E. L.

OREGON — Roberta E. L. “Louise” Seebeck, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at BeeHive Homes. She was born on Jan. 28, 1928, in Huntington, W.V., the daughter of Wesley and Esther (Wardman) Haines.

Roberta is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie (Jerry) Thiel, Janet (Timothy) Fox, and Ellen (David) Mueller; five grandchildren, Sara (Michael) Collins, Dana (Brian) Frea, Krista (Jason) Alberti, Aaron (Leslie) Thiel, and Hans (Nikki) Thiel; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Donovan (Monika) Haines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eric; great grandson, Cruz; and her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Louise's name to Angel's Wish at https://angelswish.networkforgood.com/projects/50601-help-the-kitties. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

