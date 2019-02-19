HILLSBORO - Elmer E. Sebranek, age 88 years, of rural Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born on Aug. 28, 1930, to Albert and Ella (Vrbsky) Sebranek in the Town of Hillsboro. Elmer was united in marriage to Alice Frederick on Sept. 16, 1953, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kendall. He was a lifelong farmer in the Township of Hillsboro.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Sebranek; sons, Steve Sebranek and Chris (Lori) Sebranek; and two granddaughters, Emily Jo and Kaitlin Marie.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Mount Tabor. Friends may call at the Church on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.