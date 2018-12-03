WONEWOC - Arlene J. Sebranek completed her life's journey on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at the Serenity House in Tomah, after a courageous 3-1/2 year battle with multiple myeloma. Her husband, Ron, the love and light of her life and soul mate of 51 years, and her daughter, Jody, were at her side. She was born in Spooner, Wis. Sept. 11, 1939, second daughter to Glen and Esther Thompson of Trego. She attended Lampson grade school, later graduating from Spooner High School.
Arlene was united in marriage to Ronald on June 24, 1967, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They lived in Wonewoc for 51 years. During her working years, she was employed 37 years at Ray-o-Vac in Wonewoc. Arlene loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing in Bass Lake at Minong, Wis. Going to auctions and adding pieces to their antique Avon collection were also part of her life. She enjoyed many vacations with family and friends, traveling 50 states around the U.S., Canada, Hawaii and Mexico.
In addition to her loving husband, Ron, she is survived by her daughter, Jody Strait (Peggy Rulestead) of Janesville; her sister, Imogene (LeRoy) Heinlein of Glidden, their son, Brian (Karen) Heinlein, and grandchildren, Maggie and Evan; and sister, Glenda Scalzo-Payne (Gordon) of Chandler, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Margie Sebranek of Mount Tabor, and her children, Kenny Sebranek Jr., Lorraine Sebranek (Kathy Fleming), Scott Sebranek, and LeAnn (Joe) Fisher; sister-in-law, Elaine Ravenscroft of Hillsboro, and her children, Randy (Barb) Ravenscroft, Deb (Tom) Sake, Sherry Ravenscroft (Sue Fichtel) and Theresa Ravenscroft (Jim Sake); and great-nieces and nephews and godchildren, Nikki Becker Olson and Michael Laack. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Sebranek and Ron Ravenscroft; and nephews, Kevin Heinlein, John Sebranek and Tom Ravenscroft.
Funeral services will be held at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wonewoc on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Wonewoc. For online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.
Arlene will be greatly missed by all who knew her.