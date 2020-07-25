Seavey, Beverly Jeanne (Engelkens)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Beverly Jeanne (Engelkens) Seavey passed away on July 18, 2020 after a long fight against Parkinson's disease. Born on March 24, 1940 in Morrison, Ill., to Jacob and Abbie Engelkens, Beverly was one of 13 siblings. Beverly married Ellis Seavey and raised four children in Madison, Wis. She was always full of energy and loved to be outside. Beverly cherished her Christian faith and generously gave back to her community.

Beverly is survived by four siblings, Paul and Cindy Engelkens, Jim and Gail Engelkens, Louella Engelkens, and Wayne Engelkens and Carrie Cartwright; as well as her four children, Brenda and Eric Christensen, Beth and Paul Chu, Scott and Amy Seavey, and Bill and Becky Goulette; and her eleven grandchildren, Aaron and Abby Christensen, Spencer, Jonathan, Jackson and Griffin Chu, Owen and Meghan Seavey and Marina, Macy and Max Goulette.

The family wishes to thank Four Winds Manor and The Cove Assisted Living as well as Heartland Hospice for their care. The family is immensely grateful to Tanya at Senior Helpers and longtime caregivers Colleen and Nola for their compassionate care and friendship as well as all others involved in her care.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Seavey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.