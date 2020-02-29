Seavert, Elizabeth Ann

MADISON - Elizabeth Ann Seavert, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on June 2, 1939, in Madison, the daughter of Gilbert and Neva (Bandelin) Seaman. She married Robert Seavert on July 10, 1981, in Madison.

Ann spent her childhood in Chippewa Falls and Wisconsin Rapids with her parents and sister, Mary. After attending Chippewa Falls High School, she went on to work at Wisconsin Bell Telephone. Ann was an avid proponent for animal welfare, supporting many programs financially. She also took in many stray cats of her own. Ann was a progressive hippie, and champion for the underdog. She was a caring mother and very proud of her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Seavert; sister, Mary (Robert) Sims; sons, David Gratzl and Eric (Jennifer) Jerdee; grandchildren, Camden, Cassidy, and Colten Jerdee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Neva Seaman.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, Wis. 53705 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison, Wisconsin at a later date.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Matthew 5:9

