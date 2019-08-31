MADISON - Patricia "Patti" L. Searles-Kelly passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Patti was born in Oceanside, N.Y. on March 9, 1950, to Arthur D. and Jessie W. Searles. She was survived by her husband, Steven Kelly; and sisters, Pamela Miller and Donna Searles. Patricia graduated from Garden City High School in New York. Her undergraduate degree was from the State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY). Her Ph.D. in Social Psychology was from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Patti began her teaching as a graduate student at Ann Arbor and continued teaching at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale before taking a professorship at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Patti chaired the combined departments of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice at UW-Whitewater for many years before she retired in 2008.
Patti loved teaching Sociology and Women’s Studies. She co-wrote sociology textbooks and published compilations of sociological articles. She taught self-defense group classes to women in her earlier years.
Patti married Steven Kelly on June 3, 1990. Patti and Steve met while ballroom dancing. They had many happy memories dancing together. One highlight was dancing as the General and his Wife in the opening scene of several Nutcracker Ballet productions in Madison.
Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated.
