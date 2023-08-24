Sean Steven Miller

Nov. 21, 1989 - Aug. 14, 2023

GLOUCESTER, MA - Sean Steven Miller, 33, tragically lost his battle with depression and substance use disorder on August 14, 2023.

Sean is survived by his parents, father, Sean Mountain, mother, Melissa Hardeman Lezynski; grandfather, Eugene Francis White aka "Whitey"; uncles: Tim Mountain, Ralph Mountain, Steve LaVallie, Scott Gleason; aunts: Valerie Gleason and Ellen Mountain; great-uncle, Tim Reardon; sisters: Amanda Marie Richard, Cassie Lee Miller and Hailey Jade Lezynski; his cousin, Karyn Mountain; his ex-wife and love of his life, Sara Lanae Miller; and his four children: Caydence Martin, Ty Aldridge, Annabell and William Miller. He was predeceased by his beloved grandmother Mary White

Sean was born and raised in Gloucester, and eventually made Missouri his second home as well as spending time with his father Sean in Baraboo, WI.

Sean loved hard with his entire being. His sense of humor would have you laughing until you cried. His heart was so full of love for everything and everyone.

He was an incredible artist and aspiring tattoo artist. He was a stone mason and loved to help every person or animal in need.

If you were blessed to know him you'd love him forever. His enormous heart shined bright in all his interactions. How you loved in this life is the legacy you leave and Sean leaves a beautiful legacy of love behind.

Sean will be forever loved and missed beyond measure.