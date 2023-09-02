Scott Schepp
WAUPUN - Scott Leslie Schepp, age 67 of Waupun, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home.
No service will be held per Scott's wishes.
Kohls Community Funeral Home
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan
Scott Schepp
WAUPUN - Scott Leslie Schepp, age 67 of Waupun, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home.
No service will be held per Scott's wishes.
Kohls Community Funeral Home
Community Funeral Homes
Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.