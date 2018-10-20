MADISON—Rose M. Scott, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Rose was born on Jan. 22, 1948, in Madison, to Norbert and Margaret (McCarten) Mack. She attended St. James Grade School and went on to Edgewood High School graduating in 1966. Rose married her love and best friend, Colin Scott, in 1979 in Scotland.
Upon returning to the States, Rose worked for the United States Geological Survey for a few years and then she moved to the Department of Agronomy at the UW. After many years of service, Rose retired from the UW in 2012. She loved animals and donated to related charities and she was an excellent knitter, many pieces which are still worn by family members. Rose will be greatly missed by her family, many friends, and her dog, McKenna.
Rose is survived by her husband of 39 years, Colin; son, James; siblings, Kathy Meinholz and Mike (Fran) Mack; and brother-in-law, Bear Annen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends in Wisconsin, California, Australia, Scotland and Ireland. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Annen; and brother-in-law, Will Meinholz.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville and Fitchburg for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
