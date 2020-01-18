Scott, June H.

MADISON - June H. Scott, age 96, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Oakwood Hebron Oaks. She was born on Jan. 5, 1924, the daughter of Harold Hoffman and Inez Swenson. June lived in Madison throughout her entire life. After graduating from West High School in 1941, she spent many years working for the Wisconsin Telephone Company. During the war, she married William Scott, and together they had one child, Gary Scott.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June is survived by her step-nieces, Joni Moe and Rhea Dalton; dear friend, John Kelly; and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Gary; and her brother, Richard Hoffman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Oakwood University Woods. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date. The family would like to thank the Purple Team at Agrace HospiceCare for all the compassion and care given to June. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

To plant a tree in memory of June Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.