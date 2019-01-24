Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Ian Douglas Scott, age 81, father and grandfather, passed away on Jan. 19, 2019, after a sudden heart attack. He is survived by his three children, Sheli, Sean, and Sheri; and by 9 grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Celebrate
the life of: Scott, Ian Douglas
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.