MADISON - Ian Douglas Scott, age 81, father and grandfather, passed away on Jan. 19, 2019, after a sudden heart attack. He is survived by his three children, Sheli, Sean, and Sheri; and by 9 grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Betty Franklin-Hammonds died late Wednesday, apparently of an asthma attack. She was 56.
