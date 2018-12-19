HOLLANDALE—David L. Scott, age 89, of Hollandale, was granted his last wish as he drew his last breath in his own home, on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
He was a wonderful husband and loving father.
David is survived by his wife, Mona; his five children Tim (Beth) of Mount Horeb, Sheri (Karin Silet) of Richland Center, Pauline of Hays, Kansas, David of Phoenix, Ariz., and Denise of New Glarus; a very special granddaughter, Charlotte Scott; plus many nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Hollandale. Father Paul Eruva and Father Thomas Gillespie will concelebrate. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Hollandale American Legion Post No. 510. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, where a rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the family to be distributed to several local charities.
