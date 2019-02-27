Try 3 months for $3

MENOMONEE FALLS - Andrew J. Scott, of Menomonee Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at age 68.

Visitation is Sunday, March 3, 2019, at SCHMIDT & BARTELT, N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m.

