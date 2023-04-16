April 8, 1956 – April 5, 2023
CROSS PLAINS — Scott A. Schullo, age 66, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., on April 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.
A service will be held at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3763 Pioneer Road, Verona, Wis., at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at the church from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service at West Middleton Lutheran Church.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to Scott’s favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Children’s Cancer Research Fund and Agrace HospiceCare. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761