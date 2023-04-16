A service will be held at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3763 Pioneer Road, Verona, Wis., at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at the church from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service at West Middleton Lutheran Church.