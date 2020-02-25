Scidmore, Barbara Pomeroy

MADISON — Barbara Pomeroy Scidmore, 91, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Feb. 22, 2020.

Barbara was born to Leslie Klett Pomeroy and Fay Roberts Pomeroy, April 15, 1928, in Little Rock, Ark. She graduated with Scholastic Honors from Peace College Prep School in 1946 and attended the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. On Aug. 20, 1953, Barbara was united in marriage to Allan Scidmore, and they lived together in Madison, Wis., where they raised four children.

Barbara is survived by her children, Keith (Carrie), David (Brenda), Robert (Ann), and Virginia (Tim) Gillham; her grandchildren, Evelyn, David, Kenneth (Emily), and Jennifer Scidmore; her great-grandchildren, Theodore and Calvin Scidmore; and a brother Leslie K. Pomeroy Jr. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Allan; her parents; her brother, Ed Pomeroy and his wife (Barbara Pomeroy), and her sister Shirley Herndon.

Barbara was kind-hearted, willing to welcome her family back into the nest, or donate her time and money to those in need.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Agrace Hospice Care at https://www.agrace.org/ or Attic Angel Community at https://atticangel.org. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Agrace and Attic Angels for their care and compassion to both Barbara and her family.

