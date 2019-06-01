MADISON - Susan "Sue" Jean Schymanski, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born September 16, 1954, in Wausau, WI, the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Schymanski. Susan is survived by her loving family, including her husband, Mark D. Leitermann; her son, Daniel Leitermann, Minneapolis; and her brother, Charles Schymanski, NC. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A proud graduate of UW-Madison, Susan, earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Political Science & Pubic Administration. Loving the campus life, she stayed and decided to work on the Madison campus, first in University Business Services at UW System, and then in Financial Services at UW Extension. She retired in 2012 as Vice Chancellor Administration and Financial Services, UW Extension. Susan took great pride in her lifetime career and accomplishments for the UW System and UW Extension.
In retirement, Susan enjoyed traveling in both the US and Europe on a variety of trips. She loved taking care of her flower gardens and most of all caring for her beloved dachshunds, Tim, Shadow, Snickers and Isabelle. Susan was also an active volunteer for the Humane Society, Gilda’s Club, and the UW Carbone Cancer Center where she coordinated volunteer drivers for out-of-town patients. Susan enjoyed playing and watching sports, including golf, pickle ball, and volleyball.
Susan especially loved Christmas, a good book, or an engaging conversation over coffee. She will be tremendously missed by those who loved her and all those whose lives she touched, but she will not be forgotten. She was most proud of her son and his accomplishments. Susan’s family and loved ones will remember her as a wonderful mother, sister, and friend with a unique laugh, brilliant sense of humor, and quick wit. She had a style all her own, with a genuine spirit and sincere, caring approach to those around her, whether they were family, friends, or someone she just met in a store or on a trip.
A private memorial service for the family has been planned.
In lieu of flowers, Susan’s family suggests a donation in her name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Cress Funeral Home is serving the family with online condolences and a guestbook at www.cressfuneralservice.com