Schwoegler, Ronald "Ron" Allen

MADISON — Ron Schwoegler passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. Born Ronald Allen Schwoegler, the eldest child of Rodney C. and Agnes (Furrer) Schwoegler, he attended schools in Madison graduating from Madison West in 1961. Ron attended MATC and received a degree in Graphic Arts. He joined the U.S. Navy and mustered out as Lithographer 2nd class. Ron worked at Webcrafters in the Camera Department for 40 years. He met Adele “Dee” Svanoe at Webcrafters and they married in 1968. Ron belonged to the VFW Post No. 7591, Capital Area Carvers, Wandering Whittlers, Messiah Lutheran Church and Monona Serenity Group. He shared his love of music with his family (especially his daughter). There wasn’t a song from the ’50-’60s that he couldn’t identify the singer.