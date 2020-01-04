Schwoegler, David M.

MADISON - David M. Schwoegler, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on March 6, 1946, in Madison, the son of John and Helen (Howley) Schwoegler. David graduated from Madison Central High School in 1964. He married Sharon "Sherrie" Coyne on June 10, 1983, in Madison.
David enjoyed working in the family business at The Pub Inc. on State Street in Madison for 48 years. He attended City Church for 30 years and loved his church family. David had many interests and enjoyed participating and watching sports. He had an incredibly generous and giving nature and delighted in connecting with friends and strangers alike.
David is survived by the love of his life, Sherrie; daughter, Andrea (Ishaka Bah) Schwoegler; step-son, Scott Perme; grandchildren, Yusuph, Ali, and Sophia; his brother, Dean (Teri) Schwoegler; sister, Suzann Villella; many nieces and nephews; Sherrie’s sisters and brother and their families; her nephew, Cory Crabb; as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy, Johnny, and Donny; sister, Dyann; and sister-in-law, Sandy Coyne.
A memorial service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Pastor David Bechtold presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to David's family for a scholarship in his name for youth programs. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the love and support of their friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
