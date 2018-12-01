MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. / OREGON - Jack Schwichtenberg passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 15, 1938, to Charles and Gladys (Daughabaugh) Schwichtenberg. In 1959, he married the love of his life Linda Ruggles.
He proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corp at age 17, serving two tours in Vietnam. Upon discharge from the service he worked in law enforcement. He owned and operated National Golf Graphics until his retirement.
His main passion was golf. His other passions were golf, and golf.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Linda (Ruggles); his daughters, Debra (Jeff) Simonson and Dawn "Sis" Schwichtenberg; grandchildren, Dan (Becky) Kratochwill, Drew (Alysha Nelson) Kratochwill and Derek Kratochwill; great-grandchildren, Kyan, Cora, Camden, Lyla and Jameson; sister, Jean (Jim) Letcher; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and in-laws, John and Eva Ruggles.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment and military honors will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
You are loved and we will miss you dearly. Semper Fi Dad.