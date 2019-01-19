SAUK PRAIRIE / BLACK HAWK - Alda M. Schweppe, age 87, passed away at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City on Jan. 16, 2019. She was born in Glenboro, Manitoba on Nov. 24, 1931, to the late George A. and Dorothy A. (Kaldenberg) Girling. She was united in marriage to Junior R. Schweppe on Feb. 13, 1950, in Black Hawk, near where she and Junior farmed on the Schweppe homestead in the Troy Township; Junior preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2001.
Alda enjoyed family events, playing cards, spending time at the hunting shack, and cooking and baking for her family and looked forward to traveling to Texas and Canada with Junior.
Alda is survived by her children, Rolland "Buck" (Sharon) Schweppe of Dane, Gloria (Greg) Shermo of Green Bay, Greg (LouAnne) Schweppe of Deforest, and Scott Schweppe of Farmersville, Texas; eight grandchildren, Shane (Amy) Schweppe, Tricia (Josh) Medow, Alan (Cayleigh) and Daniel Shermo, Linde (Andrew) Roelke, Joseph Schweppe, and LaTisha (Chris) Dean, Sara (Mike) Wendland; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Giese and Margaret Bildsten; her in laws, Cee Bee (William) McLeod, of Victoria, Texas, and Herman Kaldenberg of Lone Rock. In addition to her parents and husband, Junior, Alda was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Rosella (Melvin) Seeliger and LaVina Kaldenberg; and great-nephew, Kevin Schaefer.
A memorial service will be held 12 noon, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.