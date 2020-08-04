You have permission to edit this article.
Schwenkhoff, Henry F.

ROCK SPRINGS - Henry F. Schwenkhoff, age 87, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at ST. PETER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHUCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Rock Springs. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Women's Missionary League or to Orphan Grain Train would be appreciated.

