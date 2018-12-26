FORT WINNEBAGO TOWNSHIP - Ronald Lee Schwenke, age 80, of Fort Winnebago Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, holding hands with his wife at home. Ron was born on April 18, 1938, in Fort Winnebago Township, the son of Herbert and Amanda (Maxson) Schwenke. He was married to Nancy L. Tennyson on May 7, 1960.
He had worked at Madison Kipp, and then ran Schwenke Saw Mill after his retirement. Ron was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage, and also a member of the Gold Medal Wrestling Club. They enjoyed traveling with their good friends, Judy and Lance, having been to every state except Hawaii. Ron never missed a sporting event for his children, or grandchildren. He was an avid Brewers and NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; five children, Clint (Deborah) Schwenke, DeForest, Randy (Maggie Jeske) Schwenke, Portage, Sandra (Harlan) Legried, Arlington, Steven (Debra Sands) Schwenke, DeForest, and Matthew (Stephanie) Schwenke, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Chad, Chelsea (Nathan), Tyler (Becky), Taylor (Johnny), Tanner, Colton, Mikaela and Braden; five great-grandchildren, Miles, Ryder, Colton, Kenlee, and Aiden; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH in Portage, with the Rev. Jen Johnson officiating. Burial will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the church, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.