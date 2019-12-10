Schwengel, Judith Ann Engler

LODI - Judith Ann Engler Schwengel, age 77, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at Haven Hills, in Lodi. Judi was born on Oct. 17, 1942, to Carl and Katherine (Kern) Engler, attended Wisconsin High School and University of Wisconsin-Madison, and worked for the City Clerk's office. She married C. Bruce Schwengel and they had two daughters, Michelle and Erika. In 1979, the family moved to Lodi, where they spent the rest of their lives. Judi was a life long lover of music, art, family and community. Her positivity and enthusiasm were contagious to all she met.
You have free articles remaining.
Judi is survived by daughters, Michelle (Chris) Regala and Erika (Jon) Skarda; grandchildren, Rowan Skarda and Max Regala; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Marion Schwengel; twin sister, Janet; and beloved sister, Ruth.
Visitation will be held on Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; service to follow at GUNDERSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi. Donations may be made to UW–Madison Arboretum, Attn: Erica Lee, 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wis. 53711.
Judi's family thanks Agrace Hospice and Haven Hills for taking such good care of her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.