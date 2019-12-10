Schwengel, Judith Ann Engler

LODI - Judith Ann Engler Schwengel, age 77, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at Haven Hills, in Lodi. Judi was born on Oct. 17, 1942, to Carl and Katherine (Kern) Engler, attended Wisconsin High School and University of Wisconsin-Madison, and worked for the City Clerk's office. She married C. Bruce Schwengel and they had two daughters, Michelle and Erika. In 1979, the family moved to Lodi, where they spent the rest of their lives. Judi was a life long lover of music, art, family and community. Her positivity and enthusiasm were contagious to all she met.