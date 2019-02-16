MADISON - Clarence O. Schwengel, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Avalon in Fitchburg. He was born on Jan. 19, 1920, in Port Washington, to Frederick and Anna (Ballbach) Schwengel. Clarence was united in marriage to Marion Krueger on Oct. 19, 1941, at St. John's Lutheran Church. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1939, and retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 1966. He taught in the Madison School District until his retirement in 1980.
Clarence is survived his son, Paul (Paulette) Schwengel; daughter-in-law, Judi Schwengel; granddaughters, Michelle (Dr. Chris) Regala, Erika (Jon) Skarda; great-granddaughter, Rowan Skarda; great-grandson, Max Regala; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marion;; a son, C. Bruce Schwengel; two brothers, Ray and Albert Schwengel; and a sister, Edna MacAbee.
A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials can be made to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave, NW, Suite 200 Washington, D.C. 20005. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.