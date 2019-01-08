MARSHALL - Anthony J. Schweitzer, age 77, of Marshall, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Edgerton Hospital. He grew up in Milwaukee, the son of George and Geneva Schweitzer.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Carol; sons (with his first wife, Patricia) Todd A. (Christine) and Shawn A. (Candi) Schweitzer; granddaughters, Alyssa and Zoe Schweitzer; and several nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a sister.
Tony's personality and sense of people made him a perfect fit for working in human resources. After several years working as the vice president for Compensation at MRA: The Management Association, he started his own compensation and HR consulting business, Schweitzer Consulting, Inc.
A true romantic, he married Carol Morrison on Valentine's Day, 1986. His passions included photography and gardening, along with a great love of nature. He enjoyed traveling, with love of finding new beaches. Fishing trips with his sons were always special to him.
Tony's military service was with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve during peace time between the Korean and Vietnam wars.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olbrich Gardens, Dane County Humane Society or to a charity of the donor's choice in Tony's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.