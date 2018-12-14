DEFOREST—Daisy H. Schwefel, age 82, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
A first visitation to honor Daisy’s life will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. at PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOME in Watertown.
A second visitation will be held at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN CHURCH in DeForest, with a Memorial Service starting at 11 a.m. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For online condolences please visit pn-fh.com.